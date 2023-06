GALESVILLE—Leonard “Len” Splett, 89, of Galesville, passed away on December 2, 2022. Burial, with military rites, will be in the upper level of Pine Cliff Cemetery in Galesville on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. A Celebration of Life will follow downstairs at Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville until 3:00 P.M. A full obituary can be found @ https://www.zwickeyfuneralhome.com.