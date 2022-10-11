Leone Susanna Ketterhagen
Leone Susanna Ketterhagen was born May 29, 1919 to Frank E. and Pauline M. (Lechner) Yeager at home in the town of Delmar by the Yellow River. She passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 at Paradise Living in Boyd, WI. She was proud to be 103 years young. Leone had 1 sister and 4 brothers. She married Francis J. Ketterhagen on July 8, 1946 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Boyd, WI. and together they had one daughter and two sons. Leone attended school until the age of 15 then went to work for her aunt at the Star Hotel in Boyd, WI. Leone worked at Gillette Ammunition Factory in Eau Claire, WI from 1942 - 1944 producing shells for the war. She saved and bought herself a new Ford Model T. She then went to work at Foremost-Blue Moon Cheese Factory in Thorp, WI in 1944 for 39 years. After retirement she spent time helping on both sons' farms, babysitting all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, camping and fishing.
Leone is survived by her children Patricia (Douglas) Najbrt, John (Christine) Ketterhagen and William (Betsy) Ketterhagen; Grandchildren Douglas Jr., Keith (Marcy), Joe (Stacy) and Pete (Lindsay) Najbrt, Adam (Jen) Ketterhagen, Shawn Ketterhagen and Cora Ketterhagen; Great Grandchildren Danny and Cody Najbrt, Spring (Josh) Campbell, Austin and Eric Najbrt, Jasmine (Casey) Keeler, Jade Najbrt; Great Grandchildren Kaleb, Jeramie, Dominik and Paytyn Ketterhagen and a Great Great Grandchild Hazel Campbell and also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Parents Frank and Pauline Yeager; Husband Francis Ketterhagen; Grandson Jeramie Najbrt; Siblings Julius (Mary) Yeager, Armela Chwala, Leo (Dorothy) Yeager, Victor Yeager and Aloysius “Sonny” Yeager.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church 415 N. Maple St., Cadott, WI. with Father William Felix officiating. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery Boyd, WI. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of Service 11:00 AM at the Church.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.