Leone Susanna Ketterhagen was born May 29, 1919 to Frank E. and Pauline M. (Lechner) Yeager at home in the town of Delmar by the Yellow River. She passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 at Paradise Living in Boyd, WI. She was proud to be 103 years young. Leone had 1 sister and 4 brothers. She married Francis J. Ketterhagen on July 8, 1946 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Boyd, WI. and together they had one daughter and two sons. Leone attended school until the age of 15 then went to work for her aunt at the Star Hotel in Boyd, WI. Leone worked at Gillette Ammunition Factory in Eau Claire, WI from 1942 - 1944 producing shells for the war. She saved and bought herself a new Ford Model T. She then went to work at Foremost-Blue Moon Cheese Factory in Thorp, WI in 1944 for 39 years. After retirement she spent time helping on both sons' farms, babysitting all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, camping and fishing.