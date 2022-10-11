BOYD — Leone Susanna Ketterhagen was born May 29, 1919, to Frank E. and Pauline M. (Lechner) Yeager at home in the Town of Delmar by the Yellow River. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2022, at Paradise Living in Boyd, Wisconsin. She was proud to be 103 years young.

Leone had one sister and four brothers. She married Francis J. Ketterhagen on July 8, 1946, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd, and together they had one daughter and two sons.

Leone attended school until the age of 15, then went to work for her aunt at the Star Hotel in Boyd. Leone worked at Gillette Ammunition Factory in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, from 1942 to 1944 producing shells for the war. She saved and bought herself a new Ford Model T. She then went to work at Foremost-Blue Moon Cheese Factory in Thorp, Wisconsin, in 1944 for 39 years.

After retirement she spent time helping on both sons’ farms, babysitting all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, camping and fishing.

Leone is survived by her children: Patricia (Douglas) Najbrt, John (Christine) Ketterhagen and William (Betsy) Ketterhagen; grandchildren: Douglas, Jr., Keith (Marcy), Joe (Stacy) and Pete (Lindsay) Najbrt, Adam (Jen) Ketterhagen, Shawn Ketterhagen and Cora Ketterhagen; great-grandchildren: Danny and Cody Najbrt, Spring (Josh) Campbell, Austin and Eric Najbrt, Jasmine (Casey) Keeler, Jade Najbrt, Kaleb, Jeramie, Dominik and Paytyn Ketterhagen; and a great-great-grandchild, Hazel Campbell; and also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Pauline Yeager; husband, Francis Ketterhagen; grandson Jeramie Najbrt; siblings: Julius (Mary) Yeager, Armela Chwala, Leo (Dorothy) Yeager, Victor Yeager and Aloysius “Sonny” Yeager.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 415 N. Maple St., Cadott, with Father William Felix officiating. Interment will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.

A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the church.

Leiser Funeral Home Cadott.