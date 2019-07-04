WEXFORD, Iowa — Leonette Julia Kernan, 100, of Wexford died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Thornton Manor, Lansing, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wexford, with the Rev. John Moser as Celebrant, with visitation one hour before Mass. Inurnment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Wexford.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.