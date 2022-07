Leora “Lee” West Purcell Anderson joined her heavenly father at her daughter’s home in Onalaska on July 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Mathew Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.