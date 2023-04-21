CAMP DOUGLAS - LeRoy C. Hanson, 92 of Camp Douglas, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Crestview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation. He was born on May 15, 1930 to Christ M. and Mary A. (Quist) Hason in Clifton, Wisconsin. On June 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to Joyce E. Ziegler at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Oakdale (Indian Creek). She preceded him in death on June 12, 2017. From a very early age LeRoy began his lifelong farming career. Early on, LeRoy developed a great respect and love for the land and animals he cared for. He took great pride in the appearance of his herd and the conservationism of the land. These were always important aspects of his farming methodology. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, trapping, and squirrel hunting. In his free time, LeRoy enjoyed building ponds. Later in life, he continued to farm with his son, Glen, after the dairy cows were gone. LeRoy was a good man, sometimes quiet but always well mannered and respectful of others. He had a warm heart and a great sense of humor sprinkled with a little warm-hearted teasing. Often, he would tease his girls, that those freckles on their face come from following the horse too closely. He was a loving and supportive husband to Joyce making sure was able to get her favorite Arabian horse, making sure she knew that what was important to her was also important to him. Spending time with his grandchildren on 3-wheeler rides and fishing were some of his most cherished memories. The Easter season was filled with easter egg hunts around the farm and lots of laughter. He will be missed by those that loved him.