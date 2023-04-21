LeRoy C. Hanson
CAMP DOUGLAS - LeRoy C. Hanson, 92 of Camp Douglas, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Crestview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation. He was born on May 15, 1930 to Christ M. and Mary A. (Quist) Hason in Clifton, Wisconsin. On June 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to Joyce E. Ziegler at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Oakdale (Indian Creek). She preceded him in death on June 12, 2017. From a very early age LeRoy began his lifelong farming career. Early on, LeRoy developed a great respect and love for the land and animals he cared for. He took great pride in the appearance of his herd and the conservationism of the land. These were always important aspects of his farming methodology. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, trapping, and squirrel hunting. In his free time, LeRoy enjoyed building ponds. Later in life, he continued to farm with his son, Glen, after the dairy cows were gone. LeRoy was a good man, sometimes quiet but always well mannered and respectful of others. He had a warm heart and a great sense of humor sprinkled with a little warm-hearted teasing. Often, he would tease his girls, that those freckles on their face come from following the horse too closely. He was a loving and supportive husband to Joyce making sure was able to get her favorite Arabian horse, making sure she knew that what was important to her was also important to him. Spending time with his grandchildren on 3-wheeler rides and fishing were some of his most cherished memories. The Easter season was filled with easter egg hunts around the farm and lots of laughter. He will be missed by those that loved him.
He is survived by his children: Glen (Teresa) Hanson of Clifton, Jeanette (Randy) Schroeder of Fort Atkinson, Gene Hanson of Clifton, Peggy (Vern) Lindley of Clifton and Karen (John) McDonald of Clifton; ten grandchildren: Kristy (Nathan) Knight of Black River Falls, Angie (Paul) Brohmer of Tomah, Glen Michael (Mark Kuchler) Hanson of Santa Cruz, CA, Quinton Hanson of Clifton, Derek (fiancée Julia Wilkes) Schroeder of Deer Field, Sarah (Michael) Keeney of Hobart, Alek (Krystal) Schroeder of Lake Mills, Zachory (Whitney Brodhagen) Lindley of Clifton, Kent (Sara) Lindley of Clifton and James Hanson; nine great-grandchildren: Joel (Loida) Hanson of Tomah, Tiffany (Joel) Ekern of Ettrick, Gunner (Lexie) Knight of Black River Falls, Tyler Peterson of Tomah, Brielle Brohmer of Tomah, Bryce Brohmer of Tomah, Clara Lindley of Clifton, Lacey Lindley of Clifton and Emmett Hanson of Clifton; six great-great-grandchildren: Paityn, Kaisyn, and Maisyn LeRoy Ekern, Jordy Knight and Kayden and Braelynn Peterson of Tomah. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; siblings: Evelyn, Eleanor, Dorothy, Alvin, Geneva, Harold and Melvin.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 18316 County Hwy N, Rural Oakdale (Indian Creek). Father Peter Raj Mariassamy will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
