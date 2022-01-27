On January 25, 2022, at the age of 79, LeRoy Curtis Bell of La Crosse, WI passed on to his eternal reward. LeRoy was born on June 11, 1942 to Edward and Dorothy Bell of West Salem. He graduated from West Salem High School in 1961, and joined the Army where he served for three years. In 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Karen Olson. They settled in Iowa where they had three children: Shelley (Kevin Shirel), Jeffrey (Miekka), and Michael (Angela). LeRoy and Karen were also blessed with many grandchildren: Courtney Garcia (Cory), Tyler Shirel (Shalwa), Madison McCalla (Brett), Camden Bell, Owen Bell, Adelaide Burk, Eloise Burk, Joyce Bell and Ruby Bell as well as two great-granddaughters: Sophie Garcia and Marley McCalla. LeRoy worked for many years in the banking and computer industry as a data systems analyst and as a vice president of data services for National Bank of Waterloo/Homeland Banks of Iowa and as an account manager for Fiserv. The work closest to his heart was serving as pastor of Calvary Apostolic Church of La Crosse from 1995 to 2011, having been a licensed minister with the United Pentecostal Church International since 1981.