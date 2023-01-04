LA CROSSE — LeRoy D. Carlson, 86, of La Crosse, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Benedictine Manor, La Crosse. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Parish, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steven J. Kachel will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.