LeRoy Eugene Woychik

LeRoy Eugene Woychik, 100, passed away on June 22, 2022, at Roger Metz Manor in Winona. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Holy Family Parish, Arcadia, with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. Burial with full military honors conducted by Tickfer-Erickson Post #17 will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia.

To express condolences and/or view LeRoy’s video tribute, please visit: www.wozneykillianfh.com.

