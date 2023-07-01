ONALASKA—LeRoy J. Selz, 96, of Onalaska, WI passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Gundersen Health System under the care of Gundersen Hospice. He was born on January 10, 1927 in Eau Claire, WI to Louis M. and Mary W. (Weber) Selz. He graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Eau Claire. LeRoy served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He moved to La Crosse after his discharge and while there he worked as a Tool & Die Maker, retiring from Deluxe Engineering.

LeRoy was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was also a member of American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, gardening and riding his bike. He was a quiet man who was kind and generous.

LeRoy is survived by three nieces, six nephews and their spouses along with several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Connie (Sikorski) whom he married on October 28, 1967; siblings: Raymond (Julie) Selz, Louis (Naureen) Selz, Mary Lou (Tom) Garton; nephews: John and Andy Garton, Peter Selz and great-niece, Stephanie Selz.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Brookdale Senior Living in Onalaska for the wonderful care provided LeRoy for the past eight years. LeRoy truly viewed Brookdale as his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral Home, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of service. Memorial may be directed to Gundersen Hospice or an organization of the donor’s choice.

