LA CROSSE—LeRoy J. Wilder Jr., 68, of La Crosse, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Burial will be in the French Island Cemetery at a later date. There will be a gathering at Coulee Golf Bowl following the visitation. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.