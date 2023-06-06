Leroy Jacob McQuiston passed away Monday, May 29, 2023 at SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska at the age of 100.

Leroy was born on January 16, 1923 in Nelson, WI, to Jacob and Josephine (Scott) McQuiston. Leroy was one of 13 children. They attended a one room schoolhouse, so often the siblings would be in school together, sharing the same teacher. When they weren’t in school, they helped with the gardening and the family farm.

Leroy served in the Army, being discharged in 1951, and then again in 1954. While in the Army for his first tour, Leroy met the love of his life, Sallie. They were married on February 8, 1951, at the American Consulate Building in Tokyo. Upon returning to the States, they lived in Winona, MN, for a short time before moving to Onalaska where they made a wonderful life for themselves.

Leroy worked at Trane Company his whole life. Leroy also picked apples in the fall for a local orchard, and would often help his friends work on their corn and soybean fields. When he wasn’t busy at work or helping his friends, he could be found working in his garden, which he was immensely proud of! He had the most amazing garden! Leroy also raised bees and sold honey to friends and neighbors.

One of Leroy’s favorite pastimes was woodworking. He even sold his creations, such as rocking horses and jewelry boxes, at craft shows and to family and friends. After retirement, Leroy and Sallie discovered their love for Casinos. They went on many bus trips to various Casinos and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.His last visit to Ho-Chunk in Black River Falls was just this past Easter. Some of Leroy’s greatest joys in life were his daughters and his granddaughters. Fortunately for Leroy he had two granddaughters, as Sallie found it hard to share granddaughter snuggle time with others. Leroy then found it hard to share granddaughter snuggle time too. With the two granddaughters it was a win-win situation for everyone!

Leroy continued to live at home until this past February. He then went to live at Brookdale in La Crosse, and then Springbrook in Onalaska.

Leroy is survived by his daughters: Ruth (Jim Keil) McQuiston-Keil of La Crosse, and Lani Happel of Onalaska; granddaughters: Caitlyn McQuiston-Keil of Chicago, and Ashley McQuiston-Keil of Madison. Leroy is also survived by his siblings: Evelyn, Jacob, Corabelle, Richard, and Evamay, and many nieces and nephews.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Josephine; beloved wife, Sallie; siblings: Lloyd, Oliver, Goldene, Doug, Ruby, Calvin, and Josephine.

Funeral services will be at 1pm on Monday, June 5th, at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, 340 North Highway 35, Alma, WI. Friends and Family may call from 11am until time of service.

Please share a memory of Leroy or express your words of comfort for his family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.

We would like to thank the Staff of Brookdale in La Crosse, the Staff of Springbrook in Onalaska, as well as the Staff of St. Croix Hospice. We would also like to thank Dr. Barry Stahl and his staff at Gundersen Clinic in Onalaska. Dr. Barry and his staff went out of their way many times over the past years to accommodate Dad and we are truly grateful to them.

Dad had a great life and still had his sense of humor till the end. He even got his driver’s license renewed at the age of 95. When he was about to leave for his DMV appointment his daughter, Ruth, asked him “do you want me to drive you over?” Leroy replied, “Won’t they think I’m old if you do that?” Needless to say, he passed his test! May we all keep a little humor in our lives!