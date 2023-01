HOLMEN — Leroy T. Wannemuehler, 94, of Holmen passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Holmen. Fr. Jim Weighner will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.