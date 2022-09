ONALASKA — Les Bohnen of Onalaska, 73, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2022, at the Sparta Mayo Clinic Health System. A celebration of life service will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. His family would like to thank the third floor medical care team at Sparta Mayo Clinic for their amazing care, comfort and support. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.