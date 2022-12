LA CROSSE—Leslie Dean Messerschmidt, 92, of La Crosse, WI passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 16, 2022, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care. He was born Feb. 23, 1930, in East Troy, WI. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Roncalli Newman Center, 1732 State St., La Crosse. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral at 9:30 AM. For a full obituary and online condolences please visit www.blaschkeschneider.com.