ONALASKA -- Leslie “Eric” H. Erickson, 94, of Onalaska passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center, Tomah. Private family graveside services with military honors will be held in the Burns, Cemetery, rural Bangor. Pastor Roy Hefti will officiate. To view the obituary in its entirety and offer the family online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.