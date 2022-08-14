LA CROSSE — Leslie J. “Les” Gruntzel, 62, of La Crosse died at home surrounded by his family on Monday, August 8, 2022.

He was born August 1, 1960, in La Crosse to Velma and Orville (Julson) Gruntzel. He graduated from Logan High School in 1978. Les was awarded Athlete of the Year senior year. He enjoyed boating, golfing, fishing, and being with his dogs, Buster and Rambo. He owned and operated Les’ Tire and Radiator Shop and later founded Les’ Tree Service in La Crosse. He married Tami Hirschuber and later divorced.

He is survived by his children; Jillian (Jon) Scafe, Jarod (Caitie) Gschwind, Krystal Gruntzel (Matt Larkin), Kerstin (Cody) Nedegaard; three grandchildren: Colton, Lexie, and Lillian; special friend; Carol Greene; brothers, and sisters; JoAnn Henderson, Ron (Pat), Terry (Rita), David, Dale (Vonda), and Mark and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Velma and Orville; brothers: Jerel and Randy; sister-in-law, Mary; and brother-in-law; Roger.

A gathering for family and friends will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services; 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The family invites you to join them for a celebration of life at All Star Lanes in La Crosse, following the gathering at the funeral home.

Please help us fulfill Les’ wishes and wear your favorite sports attire to his celebration!

His family would like to thank Mayo Hospice and all the wonderful care he received at Mayo Clinic Health System. They are grateful for the compassion and kindness given by family, friends, and volunteers during this time. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.