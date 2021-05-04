 Skip to main content
Leslie (Les) G. Gerdes

NECEDAH—Leslie (Les) G. Gerdes passed away April 26, 2021. Les worked and lived in Milwaukee his entire adult life. He then retired in Necedah, WI.

Les was preceded in death by his parents, George Gerdes and Elizabeth (Clements); grandparents; uncles; aunts; cousins and one nephew, Jordan Gerdes.

Les was a loving brother and uncle. Les will be forever missed by his loving family, brother, Donald Gerdes (Theresa); sister, Phyllis Bey (Terry Harpstreith) and nephew, Jonathon Gerdes (Stacy).

Private family Services to be held.

