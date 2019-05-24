Leslie Phillip Graewin, 55, of Tomah passed away peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Serenity House in Tomah, after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.
He was born June 4, 1963, in Kenosha, Wis., to Leslie and Sharon (Baumgarten) Graewin and spent his childhood there, graduating from Kenosha Tremper High School in 1981. He loved to spend his summers on the family farm in Tomah and developed a special bond with his grandparents, Harold and Minnie Baumgarten. Immediately following graduation he moved to the farm in Tomah and never returned to the city. Les and his uncle, Gene, had a special relationship, where they were more like brothers and that relationship carried through to the very end.
He worked on the farm for a short while and also worked for Keene’s Transfer before beginning his 35 year career at the Toro Corporation in Tomah. Les truly enjoyed his work and the people he was able to work with over the years. He played pool in the Tomah pool league for most of his adult life and was a top notch competitor. He was able to travel many to places with a select group of people that he bonded with, and always had a fantastic time. He was united in marriage to Sandra Rudolph and later divorced, but their two children, Nick and Kyle were the center of his life. He was a very devoted father and spent countless hours with his boys. The last few years he was also able to spend time with his grandchildren, which he considered a great blessing.
He is survived by his son, Nick (Shelly) Graewin, and their children, Marleigh, Everleigh and Evander; as well as his son, Kyle (Melissa) Graewin, and their children, Michael, Maddison, Colt, Maxton and Ariya. He is also survived by his mother, Sharon Graewin; sisters, Wendy (Reid) Knitter and Susan (Rick) Manna and their children; as well as his godchildren, Cody Baumgarten and Leslie Manna. He is further survived by uncles, Arlyn (Karon) Baumgarten, Alan Baumgarten, Gene (Denise) Baumgarten and Gaylon Jorgenson; and an aunt, Darlene (Ellis) Rudolph; as well as many cousins.
Les was preceded in death by his father, Leslie R. Graewin; his grandparents, Harold and Minnie Baumgarten and Leslie and Alice Graewin; a granddaughter, Amyiah Jo; and his aunt, Maxine Jorgenson.
A sincere thank you to Dr. Rod Erickson and Dr. Mike Saunders for their compassionate care along with Tomah Memorial Hospital. Thank you to Tomah Area Cancer Support, as well as the Rochester Mayo staff and Hope Lodge. To all the fellow Toro employees who put together such a fantastic benefit for Les, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you to everyone who visited him during the final stages of his journey. Last but certainly not least, thank you to the wonderful staff at Serenity House in Tomah, who catered to his every need, you folks are amazing.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 7 p.m. immediately following the visitation Thursday, May 23, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. A family burial will be held the following day, at 11 a.m. Friday, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Serenity House in Tomah, or the Tomah Area Cancer Support. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.