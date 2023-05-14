Leslie “Vicki” (Guenther) Stein (age 63 years) passed away at her home Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). She was the youngest daughter of her beloved father, George Guenther. Vicki was a lifelong resident of the Onalaska/Holmen area.

After graduating from Onalaska High School with the class of 1977, her work career included The La Crosse Tribune, Mayo Clinic (formerly Skemp Clinic) and Red Pines Bar and Grill.

Vicki’s hobbies included gardening and anything related to flowers or decorating. Her favorite time of year was spring time when all the flowers were blooming, much like her smile and personality. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren) and any small gesture she could do to make sure others felt happiness when around her.

Vicki was predeceased by her father (George) and her parents in law (Douglas and Karen Stein).

Vicki is survived by her loving husband, Arthur Stein, whom she married 31 years ago this coming September. Vicki is also survived by two daughters, Melissa Fanning (Darron) and Carli Stein plus grandchildren: Audrey, Brooklyn and one more on the way later this year. Also mourning the loss of Vicki are her stepmother, Alice Guenther, along with siblings: Charles Guenther (Sharon), Lynda Taylor (Bob Rossman), and Susan Webb (Dave Olson), nephews: Cory and Travis, nieces: Angie and Tara plus other various extended family and friends.

A memorial service with a celebration of Vicki’s life will be held on May 25, 2023, with visitation starting at 10:00 am and the service starting at 11:00 am by Pastor Andy LeFebre at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wis. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.