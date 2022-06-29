Lester Martin Bjorkman, 91, of Bangor passed away peacefully at his home on June 24, 2022. He was born on Feb. 20, 1931, to Hazel and Alfred Bjorkman. Lester married the love of his life, Joan Hesselberg, on Aug. 26, 1952.

He proudly served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. During his service, Lester and Joan were relocated to Alaska, where he was stationed. He was a longtime member of the Anderson-Good American Legion Post 40 of Bangor, for which he was recognized for 50 years of membership.

After his service, he returned to continue farming. In addition to farming, he had many different occupations, including delivery driver for Tru Gas, mechanic at Wehrs Chevrolet and a bus driver for the Bangor School District for 19 years.

Lester was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather with a great sense of humor, who you could always count on for advice or a good laugh. Lester enjoyed Boy Scout fishing trips to Canada and camping with family. After he retired and the temperatures turned cold, Lester and Joan enjoyed snowbirding in Arizona for many years. He was an avid innovator who enjoyed crafts, puzzles, playing cards and had a special interest in eagles.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Joan; two children: Linda (Lennie) Young, Michael (Sue) Bjorkman; three grandchildren: Amy (Stephan Roberts) Young, Tina (Ole) Mathison, Melissa (Bryant) LeJeune; five great grandchildren: Allison and Mason Mathison, Amelia, Evelynn and Celia LeJeune; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Alfred Bjorkman; his siblings: Virgil, Loreine, Kenneth, DuWayne, Charlotte, Wallace, Robert, and James.

In remembrance and celebration of his life, a funeral Mass will be held at noon Thursday, June 30, 2022, at St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish in West Salem, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of the service. A graveside service with military honors will be in Burns Cemetery. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www. jandtfredrickson.com.

A heartfelt thank you to family and friends for their continued support throughout the years.