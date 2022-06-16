GALESVILLE — Lester O. Hogden, age 91, of rural Galesville died on Monday, June 13, 2022, in the Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the French Creek Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery, both in rural Ettrick.

Visitation will be Friday, June 17, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the French Creek Lutheran Church in rural Ettrick and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.