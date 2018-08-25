ONALASKA — Levi L. Sullivan, 76, of Onalaska passed away at his home Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.
He was born Oct. 21, 1941, in rural Sparta, to Timothy and Alberta (Miller) Sullivan.
Levi is survived by a grandson, Riley Page; a son-in-law, Chris Page, both of Trempealeau; three sisters, Evelyn Morkved of Onalaska, Marjorie (George) Endres of Sparta and Marcella Schlaeger of West Salem; along with five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Page; as well as his parents.
Private family services will be held with burial to take place in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Sparta. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family.