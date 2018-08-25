Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ONALASKA — Levi L. Sullivan, 76, of Onalaska passed away at his home Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

He was born Oct. 21, 1941, in rural Sparta, to Timothy and Alberta (Miller) Sullivan.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Levi is survived by a grandson, Riley Page; a son-in-law, Chris Page, both of Trempealeau; three sisters, Evelyn Morkved of Onalaska, Marjorie (George) Endres of Sparta and Marcella Schlaeger of West Salem; along with five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Page; as well as his parents.

Private family services will be held with burial to take place in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Sparta. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family.

Celebrate
the life of: Levi L. Sullivan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.