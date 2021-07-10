Lewis A. Thesing, 87, of Dresbach, MN., died at home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent, MN. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church on Monday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Tuesday morning from noon until the time of Mass.

To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.