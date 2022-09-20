Liam M. Burns

Liam was a jolly, kind, and thoughtful man with a generous spirit who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and extended family of friends, all of whom it is safe to say enjoyed his company just as much. He had a playful nature, quick wit, and loved to share his collection of jokes, stories, and recollections no matter how awful the content may be. He often was happy to share a song and encouraged others to do the same. He loved a party and sharing the aforementioned jokes, stories, etc. and often a small prank or two on some unsuspecting attendee while having some libations and good music around. Visiting with family and friends was a favorite and cherished pastime. He was generous with his time and never denied a helping hand, shoulder, or ear when it was needed. He also enjoyed a good sale, often purchasing items of his own interest such as collector items, especially vehicles, guns, antiques, and items displaying some sort of Irish heritage in addition to so often coming across and purchasing items to pass on to family and friends that he thought they might also enjoy. He was truly and sincerely much loved and respected by all who knew him. He is already sorely missed and has left a hole we all are struggling with, and we will try to fill by sharing our memories and own recollections of life with our beloved Liam, and sad attempts to recall and share his repertoire of jokes, stories, and songs. Liam truly was the cream of the crop sort of fellow we never wanted to let part from us so soon and could not possibly nor do we wish to ever forget.