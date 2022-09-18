 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPARTA—Liam M. Burns, age 53, of Sparta, passed away on September 7, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 34 Main St, Hokah, MN 55941. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S Oak St, La Crescent, MN 55947 and one hour prior to mass at the church. Liam’s full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

