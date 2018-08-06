Lila M. Quall, 95, died Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at Hillview Health Care Center.
She was born Aug. 11, 1922, to Lyle and Lillian (Stuckenschmidt) Secord in La Crosse. Lila retired from Kmart and volunteered thousands of hours at Franciscan Skemp Hospital gift shop. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and was a longtime member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church.
Lila is survived by her granddaughter, Stacey Anne (David) Lohman of Lake in the Hills, Ill.; grandson, Ryan (Stacey Lynn) Sila of La Crosse; great-grandchildren, Maverick and Sophie Sila of La Crosse; sister, Alice Homstad of La Crosse; brother-in-law, Stanley Hesselberg of Holmen; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Allan and Myra Sila; in addition to her parents; husband, Edwin Quall; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald (Betty) Secord, Robert (Marie) Secord and Delmer (Mary) Secord; brother, Raymond Secord; sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine (Joseph) Brieske; sister, Lois Hesselberg; and brother-in-law, William Homstad Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Jonathan Rimmert will officiate. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum, Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.
Memorials may be given to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.