WESTBY, WI.—Lilah E. Hagen, age 99, of Westby, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Lilah was born on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1922, to Oscar and Olga (Erickson) Everson on Fish Creek Ridge. She married Warren Hagen on April 24, 1943. After their marriage, Lilah and Warren farmed in Westby, Wisconsin until Warren’s sudden death in 1971 at the age of 50.

Widowed suddenly at the age of 49, Lilah had to start over and build a new life for herself. With a strong independent spirit, she had a new house constructed and became involved in many activities. Lilah was a life-long member of Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church where she was active on the kitchen committee for years and served at countless special dinners. She was an original member of the Country Coon Prairie Preservation Committee on which she participated tirelessly for ten years. As part of that committee, Lilah helped at the pilse booth for Syttende Mai and sold flowers at the cemetery. Lilah also worked at the Westby election polls for 40 years. Her many volunteer activities included the Salvation Army Clothing Drive and the Red Cross Blood Mobile.

Lilah is survived by one daughter, Betty (Peter) Greenhalgh of McLean, Virginia; her grandsons: Bobby (Kristin) of Farmington, Connecticut, and Brian of Arlington, Virginia. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Emma and Andrew, as well as many friends, nephews and nieces.

Lilah was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Warren; her sisters: Florence Olson and Ethel Bakken; her brother, Arnold Everson; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She was the last surviving member of her generation of both the Warren Hagen family and the Lilah Everson family.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will be held at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby following the service. Burial will be at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Norseland Nursing Home for their wonderful care and compassion shown to Lilah during her time there.