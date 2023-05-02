READSTOWN—Lilah Sarah Klum, was stillborn on April 24, 2023, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Although her time on this earth was brief, she touched the hearts of her family and will forever be remembered as a precious gift.

Lilah is survived by her parents, Adam and Deanna Klum; her older brother, Gage; and a large extended family who cherished her deeply as well as her grandparents, Rosemary (Doug) Domnie, Ronald Klum, Al and Jean Hammes; uncles: Kyle Klum, Nick (Jenna) Klum, Ethan (April) Klum, Mark (Wendy) Hammes, Nick (Gretchen) Hammes, and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her uncle, Paul Hammes.

In honor of Lilah’s memory, her family asks that any memorial contributions be made to a charity or organization that supports families facing the loss of a child. By doing so, they hope to spread the love and light that Lilah brought into their lives and help other families find comfort in their time of need.

A Memorial Service for Lilah will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Franklin Lutheran Church, rural Soldiers Grove, with Pastor Scott Mann officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Lilah will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Lilah may have only been with us for a short time, but her memory will live on in the hearts of her family. The love she inspired in her family will never fade, and she will always be remembered as a precious gift that brought happiness to all who had the privilege of anticipating her arrival.

Rest in peace, sweet Lilah. Your light will continue to shine in the hearts of those who love you.