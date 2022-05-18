CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lillian B. Repnyek, 67, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Lillian was born March 21, 1955, in Stanley, the daughter of Theodore and Bernice (Potaczek) Symbal. She worked at Dove Healthcare in Chippewa Falls for many years.

Lillian married Steve Repnyek Jr.

Lillian loved her two dogs, Cricket and Ducky, attending football games and following her nieces and nephews.

Lillian is survived by one daughter, Becky (Sam) Pierce of Hawkins; her mother, Bernice Symbal of Cornell; three brothers: Duane Symbal of Almena, Julian (Sindy) Symbal and Thomas (Mindy) Symbal both of Stanley; three sisters: Pauline Knutson of New Auburn, Julie (Tim) VanSlambrouck of Thorp and Candice (Tom Bowe) Ciolkosz of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Repnyek Jr.; her father, Theodore Symbal; and one niece, Tracy Alger.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther of Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls will be officiating. Inurnment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.