VIROQUA — Lillian J. Neidert, 90, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at The Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua. She was born Lillian Jane Plecinoga Aug. 21, 1928 at home in Chicago. She was the first child of her parents, John and Katherine Plecinoga, who came to the U.S. from Poland. She had three brothers, Teddy, Chester and Johnny.
Lillian was motivated to be productive and work from an early age. When she was in 7th or 8th grade, she began helping the parish nuns at Holy Trinity Polish Catholic Church, with cleaning, washing windows and helping at a bakery. She attended St. Stanislaus Kostka High School and Washburne Trade School, before beginning to work full time to help support her family. She met, fell in love with and married William (Bill) Neidert in 1946. They had one child, Kathy.
While their daughter was young, Lillian was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking and doing stitchery. She developed some of her family’s favorite recipes during that time. When she returned to work outside their home, she was employed in a number of capacities, even being an elevator operator, before joining Crane Packing Company in Morton Grove, Ill. She retired from there as a head line operator in 1985. After that, she and Bill enjoyed having more time to be with their granddaughter, Crystal Amber Biver, who was born in 1980. They also took care of Lill’s parents for a time, in their home before their deaths in the 1970s.
A few years after Bill passed away in 1998, Lillian moved to Wisconsin and lived with her daughter in Viroqua. Their home included many loved cats over the years, Whiskers, Misty, Goldie, Tiger, Fluffy, Peaches, Jasmine and Lill’s most recent favorite, Holly. She also gardened, grew roses and hibiscus flowers and enjoyed visits and outings with her granddaughter, Amber and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Trey.
Lill was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she was part of the quilting group and for a brief time, sang in the choir. After she had both hips replaced, her life centered at home, but she continued her connection with her church by listening to radio recordings of Sunday services, having Holy Communion brought to her by her friend, Nancy Ekern, celebrating one of her birthdays with members of the quilting group, and reading books about quilting circles. Lill was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and was even considered a “second mother” by some. Family, friends and cats brought her much comfort.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy, Viroqua; granddaughter, Crystal Amber Biver (Tracy Turben); and great-grandchildren, Olivia Turben and Trey Turben, all of Soldiers Grove; brother, Chester Plecinoga, Chicago; good friend, Betty Marubio, Chicago; nieces, Carol Payne, Barbara (Sterling) Brown, Dawn (Michael) Turner, Paulette Edwards; nephews, Bob (Jane) Runowski Jr. and Jim (Janine) Prorok.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; her brothers, Teddy and Johnny Plecinoga; sisters-in-law, Casey Plecinoga, Rose Plecinoga and Elsie Runowski; brother-in-law, Robert Runowski Sr.; and nephew, Bobby Plecinoga.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. A service in the Chicago area, will be held at a later date. Donations in Lillian’s name may be given to Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, The Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care, or Threshold Care Circle, all in Viroqua.