Lillian Jean Ipsen, 95, of Winona, Minnesota and formerly of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away on June 11, 2021 at St. Anne of Winona. Jean was born February 13, 1926 in Cortland, New York, to the late Robert and Mildred (Cash) Cobb. She graduated from Johnstown High School in Johnstown, New York in 1943.

On November 23, 1946, she married Wilbert J. (Bill) Ipsen, and moved to his home town of La Crosse in 1950. While Jean dedicated the early years of her marriage to raising her family, later she also worked outside the home and retired from La Crosse Footwear.

Jean and Bill had been married over 72 years when he passed away in 2019. Jean is survived by three sons: John (Jane Petersen) of Madison, Wisconsin, James (Debra) of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, Joseph (Susan) of Orfordville, Wisconsin; two daughters: Jeanine (Clifford) Black of Winona, Minnesota, and Kathleen (Scott) Zierath of Decorah, Iowa; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jean was also preceded in death by her brother Richard Cobb and sister Janice Carelli.

There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Winona Area Hospice, 855 Mankato Ave, Winona MN 55987.

