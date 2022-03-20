Lillian Mae (Kliner) Faas

She was born November 7, 1925, in Roseau, Minn., to Leslie and Elsie (Holy) Kliner. She later attended St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse, graduating in 1947. Lillian worked as an obstetrical nurse for the next 40 years at St. Francis Hospital. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, knitting, and crocheting.

Lillian is survived by her six children and their families: Gary (Linda) Faas of Cottage Grove, Minn.; and their children: Nathan (Heather) and Aaron; Eileen (Ron) Cipriano of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her children: David, Joey and Elizabeth Veglahn; Dean (Rebecca) Faas of La Crescent; and their children: Jason and Hilary (Isaac) Pirie; Michele (Walter) Young of Chaseburg, Wis.; and their children: Virginia (Jack) Poshepny and Steven; Kurt (Deborah) Faas of Coon Rapids, Minn.; and his children: Morgan (deceased), Makenzi and Mitchell; and Lynn (Jerry) Weis of Holmen, Wis.; and their children: Abby and Connor; and great grandchildren: Alex, Maddox, and Cyrus Faas, Michael Miller, Lexi Faas, Morgan Harrop, Zahn, Subastin, Auggie, and Delilah Veglahn, Ellie and August Pirie, and Oscar Faas. Lillian is also survived by two brothers: Elmer (Gerry) Kliner of Warren, Minn., and Lawrence (Edna) Kliner of Bagley, Minn.; a sister, Alice (Tom) Norton of Crookston, Minn.; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Warren; and her grandchild, Morgan; Lillian was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Moland; and her husband, Ben.