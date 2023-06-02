Lillian Olson Arneson Thorson
Lillian Olson Arneson Thorson, 79, of Readstown, formerly of East Dubuque, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter by her side on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She left a legacy of love for her children, stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and siblings. A Memorial Service will be held June 2, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 11:30 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, a luncheon to follow. The family suggests any memorials be given to the Lions Club. Blessed be her memory. Online condolences can be made at www.rothfamilycremation.com.