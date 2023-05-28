Lillian Olson Arneson Thorson, 79, of Readstown, formerly of East Dubuque, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter by her side on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She left a legacy of love for her children, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings. A Memorial Service will be held June 2, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 11:30 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, a luncheon to follow. The family suggests any memorials be given to the Lions Club. Blessed be her memory. Online condolences can be made at www.rothfamilycremation.com.