HIGH SPRINGS, FL—Lillian Rosetta Anderson, formerly of Warrens, 88, of High Springs, Florida passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Plantation Oaks Assisted Living in High Springs, FL. Lillian was born January 10, 1933 to Theodore and Lillian Witcraft at the Mauston Hospital, Mauston, WI. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1951. She worked as a waitress in Wisconsin Dells for three months. She was employed at the Adams WI Telephone Company for two years before being united in marriage to Dale Herman Anderson on June 6, 1953 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Adams, WI by Pastor Rustin. Lillian was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Shennington, WI since 1953. She was a former President of W.E.L.C.A of St Peter’s for many years and held other offices of Ladies Aide. She taught Sunday School from Nursery to Adult Bible Class at St. Peter’s for many years. She was Superintendent of Sunday School for five years, also coordinator of vacation bible school for a few years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, being outdoors, the Green Bay Packers, playing cards, ice cream and pizza and writing letters to her children. In the 1950’s and 1960’s, shot archery until she got Rheumatoid Arthritis in 1968. She is survived by her six children: Gary (Sue) Anderson, Bremerton, WA, Rita (Martin) Dardis of High Springs, FL, Debra (Don) Hockerman of Westfield, WI, Lisa Anderson (Mike) of Stuart, FL, Lori (Les) Rayome of Hudson, WI, Carol (Rich) Johannsen of Milton, WI; 13 grandchildren: Elli Anderson, Brent (Theresa) Hubert, Sarah (Chase) Mackintosh, Michael (Michelle) Dardis, Ben (Megan) Hockerman, Samantha (John) Kevern, Josh Hockerman, Collin Rayome(Nicole), Trevor Dick, Tyler Dick, Desmond Pollard, Brittany Anderson, Cameron Forte; 13 great-grandchildren: Nora Mackintosh, Emma Mackintosh, James Mackintosh, Adelind Hubert, Noah Hubert, Kailey Hockerman, Keegan Hockerman, Kayden Hockerman, Winston Kevern, Wren Kevern, Ameliah Pollard, Armirah Pollard, and Aleseah Pollard; one sister, Donna (Stu) Thomas; brother-in-law, Bruce Marti, brother-in-law, Lyle (Judy) Anderson; sister-in-law, Alice Anderson.