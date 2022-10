LA CROSSE — Lilyan L. Tanke, 106, of La Crosse died on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Funeral services will be held at a 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at church. Lilyan's obituary and guestbook will be available shortly at www.schumacher-kish.com.