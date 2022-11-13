LA CROSSE — Lilyan Louise (Temp) Tanke passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022, in La Crosse at the age of 106. She was born August 2, 1916, in La Crosse to Rudolf Ferdinand Temp and Amelia Temp. Lilyan was preceded in death by eight brothers and five sisters. She married William Albert Tanke June 4, 1946, in La Crosse. He preceded her in death March 13, 1976.

Survived by her two children: Tony (Elizabeth) Tanke, Davis, Calif., Teresa Tanke (Terry Christopherson), Onalaska, Wis.; step-grandsons: Luke (Brooke) Christopherson, Joel Christopherson; step-grandchildren: Cooper and Chloe Christopherson;and honorary granddaughters: Adia and Lila Addis, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge Roberta "Bobbi” Woodruff, The Winnebago St. neighbors, and the 50-plus caregivers Lilyan had in her own home (where she resided for 69 years) right up to her time of passing. We could not have done this without the love and support of everyone.

A special thank you to Dr. Mary Bassing and Dr. Michael Case.

Funeral services will be held at a 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church 400 West Ave. S., La Crosse, Wis. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at church. Memorials are preferred to First Ev Lutheran Church or Viterbo University Nursing Program.

