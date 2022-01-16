HOLMEN — Linda A. Lueck, 68, of Holmen died on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Springbrook Assisted Living in Onalaska. She was born on March 7, 1953, in Sparta, WI, to Vern and Marion (Johnson) Lueck. Linda graduated from Logan High School and then from UW Whitewater with a degree in accounting. She had her own tax preparation business and taught accounting at WWTC until her retirement. Linda was an active member and office holder in NATP and gave generously of her time and talents to help others. She was an adventurous soul who travelled extensively and enjoyed her travels with friends and taking pictures. Linda lived a very active, independent life. In addition to her travels, she spent a lot of time in her youth camping and kayaking. She loved to play cards, spend time with family, listen to local live music, and have adventures with her women of NATP group.