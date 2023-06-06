Linda was born Nov. 24, 1942, in Chippewa Falls to Henry and Alvina (King) Blank. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1961. In 1975, she met Gary Bergstrom in Grand Portage, Minnesota, and they married in 1978 in Dane County, Wisconsin, while she was living in Watertown. Shortly after they moved back to the Bloomer/Chippewa Falls area.

Over the years, Linda worked various jobs in the different towns where she lived. In her youth, she served in the national V.I.S.T.A. service program, assisting with voter registration and as a community organizer in rural Kentucky. She also worked at Radisson Inn in Grand Portage, Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, AmericInn in Chippewa Falls and Hardee’s in Bloomer.

An artist at heart, Linda was gifted at painting, wood carving, spinning and knitting wool, and other intricate crafting. She loved baking, gardening, playing cribbage and was a passionate advocate for animals of all kinds.

Those blessed to know Linda best will miss her thoughtfulness, generosity and razor-sharp wit.

Linda’s standard advice for coping with difficult times was always to, “Treat yourself really well. Do something that’s just for fun. Bake yourself something chocolate.”

Linda is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Sarah (Kevin Hite) Bergstrom of Bloomer; sisters, Connie Blank of Tilden, Mary (Don) Frazer of Bloomer and Emogene Marquardt of Bloomer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Clara Blank; brother, Delmar Blank; and brother-in-law, Richard Marquardt.

A Lutheran Church, 1504 Vine St., Bloomer with Rev. Robert Otto officiating. A private interment will be held at Eagleton Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.