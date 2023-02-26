HUDSON — Linda Bleskachek, age 82, of Hudson, Wis., passed away on February 16, 2023. She was born November 26, 1940, the only child of Norma Nelson of La Crosse, Wis. Linda graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Wisconsin State College in Eau Claire in 1963, followed by a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse in 1972.

In college Linda worked as a hostess at a supper club in Eau Claire where she met the love of her life, Brian, visiting from UW Platteville, when he asked her to type his college term paper. One of their first dates was at Wagner's 40 1/2 lanes, suggested by Linda, without knowing that Brian's family ran the bowling alley cafe. They married several months later in 1963, and over their 33 years of marriage they lived in several locations across Wisconsin: Lake Geneva, Lake Wissota, La Crosse, Eau Claire, Hudson, and Madison. They raised three kids, John, Gary, and Karen, in the “Big Blue House" on Lake Mallalieu in North Hudson. She lost Brian in 1996 to a drunk driver and chose to remain single from then on. She relocated to Boulder City, Nevada, making many new friends and winning at blackjack, before returning to Hudson in 2019 to be closer to her family.

Linda had a varied career including a decade in the Hudson Schools in the mid ’70s to 1985 teaching English, British Literature, and Math, and directing theatrical plays. Students often greeted her years later and fondly described her as their favorite or most influential teacher. One teacher noted that when Linda stopped teaching British Literature that the demand for the class dropped because she had such a talent for making it interesting and relatable to the students. After teaching, she worked as a Mortgage Underwriter, a Loan Underwriter, and as a Librarian. She was also a well-respected landlord in Hudson, known for her compassion and friendship.

Everyone who knew Linda described her as intelligent and articulate, with strong beliefs and well-chosen words. She loved to travel! Linda and her daughter Karen traveled across Canada together, from Vancouver Island to New Brunswick, and through most of the 50 states, visiting every National Park they could find. Linda went to Europe in 1999 with her children Gary, Karen, and their spouses, visiting London, Paris, Rome, Switzerland and Amsterdam. She was a great tour guide. Linda also made several trips to Scotland, Ireland, and all over Europe (Paris and Rome) with her husband, Brian, and a few trips with her other friends. She enjoyed going to Las Vegas with friends and family to play blackjack, bringing her many good luck charms and wearing large silly rings to make blackjack dealers laugh. She loved telling jokes and stories from her many world travels.

She was a lover of British history, literature, and TV, always quick with a Monty Python reference. She was an avid reader, reading 4-5 books per month. She enjoyed movies, needlepoint, music, dancing, cards (Gin, Euchre, and Cribbage), board games, computer games (Lemmings!) and puzzles. She tried to see at least one movie a month, and was a huge fan of James Dean and Robert Redford. Many friends of the Bleskachek children will recall that there was often a puzzle on their dining room table for everyone to work on and many former teachers fondly remember her hosting games of Trivial Pursuit. She loved cats and had at least two for most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her two grandcats and two grandogs. She loved the taste of maple in cookies and candy. She cheered on the Green Bay Packers, rarely missing game day. Her favorite color was blue and she often wore it because it complimented her blue eyes.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Gary (Leslie) Bleskachek and Karen (Wade) Vitek and by her many friends.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Mallory's Restaurant in downtown Hudson, Wis.

O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, Wis. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com.