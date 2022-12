With the sound of a distant train whistle, Linda Lusk passed away peacefully surrounded by her family December 9, 2022 at Gundersen Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will take place January 8, 2023 at the West Salem American Legion from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the West Salem American Legion Building Fund.