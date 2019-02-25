WARRENS — Linda Callaway, 67, of Warrens passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 17 2019.
She was born Feb. 5, 1952, to Merle A and Doris Morrow. Linda’s quiet and modest demeanor, along with her sunny smile and upbeat personality, made her a friend to all she met.
Linda is survived by her husband, William Callaway; son, Matthew (Christina), their children, Andrew and Elizabeth; son, Luke; siblings, Lorna (Peter) Sweeney, Albert (Marilyn) Morrow, Merle Morrow, Barbara Morrow, Charlene VonRuden and Darlene (Steve) Noble. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Doris Morrow; brother, Jerry Morrow; and on Feb. 18, 2019, sister-in-law, Teresa Morrow.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 10, with visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Tomah, with a meal following the service.