LA CROSSE/ARIZONA — Linda Carol Stefan, 77, of La Crosse and formerly of Arizona, lost her battle with cancer on April 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Private services will be held. To view the complete obituary or offer an online condolence, please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family with arrangements.