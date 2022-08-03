Linda Diane (Kolbow) Kleinfeldt age 76, of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday July 26, 2022.

Linda was born July 14, 1946 to Ervin Kolbow and Florence Jacobs. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Charles Hoover in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Linda graduated from South Division Highschool in 1964. She was united in marriage to Robert Kleinfeldt on October 20, 1973 in Waukegan, Illinois. On April 15, 1975, their son Matthew was born, and 12 months later on April 3, 1976, their daughter Sarah was born. Linda and Robert lived in several different areas of Wisconsin throughout their adventures together including Cataract, Shawano, and Merrill, eventually settling down for 33 years in Trempealeau, Wisconsin. Linda and Robert celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary in 2021.

A woman of many talents, Linda had a variety of careers in her lifetime. Employers included Travelers Insurance in Milwaukee (clerk), Century21 in Shawano (realtor), 29 Super in Wausau (donut baker), Sacia Orchards in Centerville (pie baker), Stetzer Accounting in Trempealeau (tax-assistant) and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Middle School in Trempealeau (cook), where she retired.

Linda enjoyed life to the fullest. Some of her favorite hobbies included reading, doing puzzles, spending time with her children and traveling with her husband. For Linda, food was love; nothing brought her more pride and pleasure than cooking up an elaborate meal for her family and friends.

Linda could make friends with anyone she met. She was a kind, generous, sassy person who was never afraid to tell it like it is. Linda will be greatly missed. Beloved wife, mother and friend.

Mom, you were fearless.

Linda is survived by her devoted husband, Robert; loving children: Matthew and Sarah (Rick Wunsch); half-brother, Bruce (Michelle) Kolbow, Laurie (Mike) Martin and many extended family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Hoover (Jacobs); step-father, Charles Hoover; father, Ervin Kolbow; stepmother, Gloria Kolbow; half-brothers: Michael, Gary, and Scott and her best good boy, Otis.

At Linda’s request, there will be no funeral service. Memorial donations in support of the Trempealeau Municipal Pool can be made to: Village of Trempealeau PO Box 247 Trempealeau, WI 54661 cc: In memoriam/Linda Kleinfeldt