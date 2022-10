CHASEBURG—Linda “Granny” Floyd, 75 of Chaseburg and formerly of Racine, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 30, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Chaseburg Sole Burner/American Cancer Society.