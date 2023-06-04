MINDORO — Linda K. Achterkirch, 73, of Mindoro, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband by her side on June 1, 2023; the 30th anniversary of her mother’s passing.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Mindoro Presbyterian Church. Pastor Allen Hanson will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Mindoro Presbyterian Church or the Farmington First Responders.

The family would like to thank the staff (nurses and techs) at the Mayo Clinic Onalaska Dialysis Center for the loving care over the nine years that she received dialysis; clinic greeters Cindy, Bob, Helen, and Gloria; and the nurses on 3rd and 9th floors of Mayo Clinic in La Crosse during her last two hospitalizations. We would also like to thank everyone from the community that helped while Linda was at home.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.

As mom would always say, “Take care and stay safe.”