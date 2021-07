Linda K. Jeffers, 73, of rural Chaseburg passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Vernon Manor in Viroqua.

A private service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Coon Valley. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, rural Genoa.

The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.