BLOOMER—Linda Kay Rubenzer, 49, of Bloomer, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at home surrounded by family after a 2 1/2 year battle with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

She was born on May 8, 1973, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls to Loretta (Western) Rubenzer and Daniel “Big Buddha” Rubenzer. She was baptized and confirmed at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

In 1991, Linda graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, dancing, and spending time with friends and family – especially her daughter, Amanda.

Linda is survived by her mother, Loretta Rubenzer (Richard Koehler) of Bloomer; daughter, Amanda Anderson; brother, “Smokin” Joe Rubenzer; niece, Katie Rubenzer; aunt, Pauline (Gerry) Bangle; special friends: Kristy LeMay, Jen Bangle, and Corey Kvapil “Unk”; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel; and grandparents, Lloyd and Agnes Western and Hank Rubenzer and Angie Rubenzer.

The family would like to thank the St. Joe’s Hospice team, Prevea Cancer Center, and all the amazing doctors and nurses that helped care for Linda along her journey.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Rick’s Half-Way Bar, 319 N. Main St. in Cadott. Please join the family for food, drink, sharing stories, and remembering and celebrating Linda’s life.

Private interment will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Arthur, Chippewa County.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.