Linda died peacefully Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in the CHI Dt Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas after a three year struggle with interstitial lung disease. She was surrounded by her family the last 12 of her life.

Born in Wisconsin September 19, 1950, was adopted by her parents Neely and June McKittrick several years later. She learned to play the piano at a young age and loved to play the piano and sing throughout her life. Music was a big part of who she was. All her grandchildren were especially important to her and got all her attention. Breakfast at Grammi’s was really great as each grandchild had their own breakfast menu which Grammi lovingly prepared for each one.

She worked at beside her husband Peter in ministry in various capacities. Peter and Linda actually started singing and leading worship at a nursing home in college before they were married. She worked in different jobs over the years including selling jewelry at JC Penney. The longest job was with two companies who built refuelers for the airline industry as an administrative engineering secretary in Kansas City, Kansas. After both retired in 2018 they moved to Wisconsin to be close to Linda’s mother and provide love and care for her. They brought a great deal of joy to both of them. The past seven months in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, Linda enjoyed her morning coffee and watching the birds outside her window.

Besides knowing and loving her savior Jesus Christ, was loving her husband, Peter for nearly 53 years and her sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sugar Grove Church of Chris Friday, June 16. Visitation 10:00 a.m., Service 11:00 a.m. Burial in the Sugar Grove Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to the Sugar Grove Church of Christ, S8360 Hwy. 14 and Church Rd., Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin 54655.